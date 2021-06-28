Expand / Collapse search

2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, June 27 and early Monday morning, June 28. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 1st and North. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Police say it appears the shooting is a result of an argument.  Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The second shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. near 5th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

