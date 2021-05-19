2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, investigations underway

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, May 18. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near 25th and Hope Avenue. Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. The incident is the result of an argument and no arrests have been made at this time.



The second shooting occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. near 57th and Fairmount. Police say the victim, a 61-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident are actively being investigated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.