2 shootings in Milwaukee: Teen, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 7:00AM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, April 1 and Saturday morning, April 2. A 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. near 29th and Auer. A 15-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.  

The second shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near 84th and Villard. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

