2 shootings in Milwaukee; man, woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. near 20th and Villard. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained serious non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 12th and Orchard. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.