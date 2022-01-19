2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 18. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near Lisbon Avenue and Lloyd Street. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument-related. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near 5th Street and Concordia Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.