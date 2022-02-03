2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Feb. 2. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. near 34th and Silver Spring. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be drug related and are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 35th and Lloyd. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by MFD personnel to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.