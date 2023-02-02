2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Baldwin Street. The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.