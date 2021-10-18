Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18. 

The first shooting happened around 8:44 p.m. near 16th and Lapham. 

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The second shooting happened around 3:22 a.m. near Sherman and Capitol. This is an active and ongoing investigation – and no additional details have been released. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

