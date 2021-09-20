Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, 16-year-old boy wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday, Sept. 19. Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. near Palmer and Burleigh. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second shooting happened near Spencer Place and Ridge Court around 5:30 p.m.  The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle – subsequently striking him. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee teen, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

76th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests made
article

76th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Sept. 19 near 76th and Good Hope Road.

Milwaukee man convicted in drug overdose death
article

Milwaukee man convicted in drug overdose death

A Fond du Lac County jury convicted Sonny Lawrence of first-degree reckless homicide - party to a crime, for his role in the delivery of fentanyl, which led to the death of Austin Vande Zande on March 27, 2020, in the City of Fond du Lac.

Vault Health works with employers amid COVID vaccine mandates

Get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 at work. More than a week after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates, employers are trying to figure out what it means for them.