2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, 16-year-old boy wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday, Sept. 19. Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. near Palmer and Burleigh. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near Spencer Place and Ridge Court around 5:30 p.m. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at the victim’s vehicle – subsequently striking him. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee teen, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.