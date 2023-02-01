3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 75th and North Lakes Ridge Blvd. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The third shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. near 76th and Capitol. Police say the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. NO arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.