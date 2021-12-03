Expand / Collapse search

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men, 1 woman wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:08AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday, Dec. 2 into Friday, Dec. 3. Three men and one woman were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 near 31st Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The second shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. near 35th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The third shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Hoyt Place and Fond du Lac Avenue. The victims,  a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee car fires: Woman's vehicles torched twice: 'Why me?'
article

Milwaukee car fires: Woman's vehicles torched twice: 'Why me?'

A Milwaukee woman's vehicles were set on fire twice in just a few months. She can't figure out why but hopes surveillance footage brings some answers.

Jerseys for Jackson: Social media explodes with support for Waukesha boy
article

Jerseys for Jackson: Social media explodes with support for Waukesha boy

Support for a social media campaign honoring an 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade has been nothing short of astounding.

Racine County gas station shooting: No charges for law enforcement

The investigation into a shootout between a suspect and a Racine County investigator in July is closed, so new video and court documents were released, revealing the suspect had the words "last battle" written on his arm.