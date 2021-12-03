3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men, 1 woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday, Dec. 2 into Friday, Dec. 3. Three men and one woman were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 near 31st Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. near 35th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Hoyt Place and Fond du Lac Avenue. The victims, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.