2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Dec. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 25th and Wisconsin. The victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The location of the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting, are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.