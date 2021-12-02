Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:58AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, Dec. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 25th and Wisconsin. The victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound to the face and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  The location of the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting, are still under investigation.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Darrell Brooks' lost bail hearing record among dozens over 3 days
article

Darrell Brooks' lost bail hearing record among dozens over 3 days

A Milwaukee County court administrator says she was not aware of a recording problem in a court commissioner’s hearing room until the FOX6 Investigators asked for a transcript from the hearing where Darrell Brooks was freed on $1,000 bail days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

5 hurt in Milwaukee crash at 13th and Manitoba
article

5 hurt in Milwaukee crash at 13th and Manitoba

Five people were hurt, including a baby, when police say a speeding driver blew a stop sign at 13th and Manitoba and struck another vehicle after a brief pursuit.

Darrell Brooks' lost bail hearing record among dozens over 3 days

A Milwaukee County court administrator says she was not aware of a recording problem in a court commissioner’s hearing room until the FOX6 Investigators asked for a transcript from the hearing where Darrell Brooks was freed on $1,000 bail days before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.