2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, including 13-year-old boy

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Dec. 27. A 13-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 16th and Clarke. A 13-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.