2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, 2 in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2. Two people were wounded, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 82nd Street and O'Connor Street. The victim, a 47-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by MFD.

The victim was rushed into surgery and is in serious condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police have two known suspects in custody in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 1:53 a.m. near 14th and Nash. The victim, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital by MFD. The victim is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.