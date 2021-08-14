Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Shooting near 63rd Street and Bobolink Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, Aug. 14. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 63rd Street and Bobolink Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

The second shooting happened around 1:47 a.m.  The victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He presented himself to a local hospital for treatment. The location of the shooting has yet to be established and Milwaukee police are still investigating. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

