2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, no arrests made

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, Aug. 14. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 63rd Street and Bobolink Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 1:47 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He presented himself to a local hospital for treatment. The location of the shooting has yet to be established and Milwaukee police are still investigating.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.