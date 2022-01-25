Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, 2 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:45AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 24. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

The first shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near 35th and Hadley. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  The circumstances surrounding the shooting are argument related. 

 A suspect is in custody regarding this incident and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days. 

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 23rd Street and Finn Place. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  The circumstances surrounding the shooting are argument related. 

Milwaukee police have a person of interest in custody.  The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

