2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, 2 in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting that happened Monday, Jan. 24. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near 35th and Hadley. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are argument related.

A suspect is in custody regarding this incident and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 23rd Street and Finn Place. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are argument related.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police have a person of interest in custody. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.