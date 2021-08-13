2 separate shootings in Milwaukee, 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 12, and Friday morning, Aug. 13. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:33 p.m. near 40th Street and Roosevelt Drive. The victim, a 41-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 2:07 a.m. near Holton and North Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injury. He presented himself to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.