Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 hurt, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:07AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, April 13. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Police say a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive following a shooting near 15th and Keefe. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Around 8:30 p.m. a shooting occurred near 5th Place and Rogers Street. An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App

West Allis landlord recorded tenant, prosecutors say
article

West Allis landlord recorded tenant, prosecutors say

A West Allis landlord faces two charges, accused of stalking his upstairs tenant. Court documents say the man used a Ring doorbell camera to record the woman without her consent after she denied a third date.

Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 14th and Burleigh
article

Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 14th and Burleigh

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Patrice Harris.

Contact 6: $100,000 in refunds in 2022, and growing

After months spent trying to resolve consumer problems on their own, two men turned to Contact 6 and got results in one day.