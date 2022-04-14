2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 hurt, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, April 13. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Police say a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive following a shooting near 15th and Keefe. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Around 8:30 p.m. a shooting occurred near 5th Place and Rogers Street. An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.