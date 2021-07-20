2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, July 19. One person is dead and another wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. 94th and Silver Spring. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an ongoing argument.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 13th and Dakota. The victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking two unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.