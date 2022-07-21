2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, July 20 and Thursday morning, July 21.

The first shooting happened near 33rd and North around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

33rd and North shooting in Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened near 41st and Meinecke around 12:07 a.m. on Thursday. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.