Milwaukee fatal shootings; 2 dead, 2 wounded in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened early Monday morning, Jan. 23. A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man died as a result of the shootings.

Around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Nash a 15-year-old boy was shot. Milwaukee police say no arrests have been made.

9th and Nash fatal shooting, Milwaukee

At around the same time just five minutes away – near Sherman and Hope – a 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting. Two others were wounded – including a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman who was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition. A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Three shot near Sherman and Hope, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

