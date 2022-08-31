2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

article

All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked.

Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported.

Crash on I-41/US 45 NB at Center Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.