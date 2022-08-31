Expand / Collapse search

2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:50AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. 

Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. 

Crash on I-41/US 45 NB at Center Street

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 