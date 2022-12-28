2 reported freeway shootings Wednesday morning

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate reports of shots fired on the freeway Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The incidents were reported on westbound I-94 near 68th Street and southbound I-43 between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road.

All southbound lanes of I-43 were temporarily closed from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road following a shooting. Officials say a vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. All lanes have reopened.

All lanes on westbound I-94 were temporarily closed at 68th Street in Milwaukee while deputies canvassed for evidence following a reported shooting – all lanes are now open.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.