2 reported freeway shootings Wednesday morning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:37AM
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate reports of shots fired on the freeway Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. The incidents were reported on westbound I-94 near 68th Street and southbound I-43 between Mequon Road and Brown Deer Road.

All southbound lanes of I-43 were temporarily closed from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road following a shooting. Officials say a vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. All lanes have reopened. 

All lanes on westbound I-94 were temporarily closed at 68th Street in Milwaukee while deputies canvassed for evidence following a reported shooting – all lanes are now open. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  