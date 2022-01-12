2 police pursuits in Waukesha; 3 in custody, vehicles reported stolen

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office was involved in two separate police pursuits involving stolen vehicles on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Three people were taken into custody.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, around 12:05 a.m. three deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle out of Illinois.

The State Patrol successfully deployed tire deflation devices just prior to the sheriff's deputies becoming involved.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, deputies assisted in taking the driver and sole occupant into custody. The investigation is being handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Around 4:17 a.m. the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department was dispatched to a theft of a motor vehicle in progress. Law enforcement was advised that the caller was warming up their vehicle in the driveway when the vehicle was taken.

A deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office observed the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 16 – and intimated a traffic stop as the vehicle entered eastbound I-94.

The vehicle failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

The City of Brookfield Police Department successfully deployed tire deflation devices in the area of eastbound I-94 and Sunnyslope Road.

The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-94 to Highway 100 – where the suspect vehicle struck a median wall. The two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Assistance was requested from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, West Allis Police Department, and the Wauwatosa Police Department to establish a perimeter.

Both suspects were taken into custody in the immediate area without incident.

This investigation is ongoing through the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department. Charges for fleeing/eluding will be referred to the District Attorney's Office by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.