2 new Catholic grade schools in Milwaukee; groundbreaking ceremony

A groundbreaking celebration was held on Thursday, Aug. 28 to mark the construction of two new Catholic grade schools in Milwaukee.

What we know:

The construction is for two new school buildings for St. Rafael the Archangel and Prince of Peace Schools. These will be the first new Catholic school buildings in Milwaukee in nearly 60 years.

The facilities are designed to accommodate 500 students and will each span nearly 40,000 square feet.

What they're saying:

"A lot to be grateful for as we create these anchors in the community," said Brian Couch, Seton Catholic Schools President & CEO. "When we look at our schools, you know the focus is Catholic identity and mission as the foundation for everything we do. Academic excellence, focus on family engagement, and then being really good stewards of the resources we have – and providing facilities for our children that are affordable, that are beautiful, that are fully functional and safe."

Completion is anticipated in early 2026.

The Seton Family of Catholic Schools consists of 15 Milwaukee Archdiocesan Catholic parish elementary schools in Greater Milwaukee, serving 3,750 students.