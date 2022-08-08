2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday night: 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday night, Aug. 7. One man is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 5th and Vienna. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. near 9th and Somers. Two men, ages 17 and 34, were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.