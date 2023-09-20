2 Milwaukee shootings in 2 days, attempted homicide charges

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted homicide and more after prosecutors say he shot two people in two days.

Paul McNeil, 37, is accused in the shootings on Sept. 13 and 14 near 58th and Locust and Center and Grant. He's charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say the first victim, 50, argued with McNeil on the evening of Sept. 13 as the victim pulled in his garbage bins. Later, a criminal complaint says McNeil came to the victim's front door. The victim said he grabbed his pistol before going to the door due to the earlier argument. After finding McNeil at the door, the complaint says McNeil fired multiple times. The victim was hit, and fearing "he was going to get shot in the head and possibly killed," he fired back with the pistol.

The complaint says the shooter was caught on camera running from the scene. Bullets struck the victim's fence and front walkway wood railing.

A tip came in to police about the shooter, identifying him as McNeil. Prosecutors say the victim also identified McNeil as the shooter via a photo lineup.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The next day, prosecutors say McNeil shot a woman, 58, after showing up to a home near Center and Grant. The complaint says McNeil asked to use the bathroom at the home belonging to relatives, but someone else was using it, so he went back outside with the victim. After that, without saying anything, the victim said McNeil fired at her, saying he "shot me for no reason" before walking away.

The victim and witnesses identified McNeil as the shooter, according to the complaint.

McNeil made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Online court records show he was also in court in a robbery case filed two days before the attempted homicide charges. Cash bond was set at $10,000.