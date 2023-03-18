Milwaukee shooting outside Vibe Lounge, 2 men wounded

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near Teutonia and Clarke on Saturday morning, March 18.

Two men, ages 25 and 26, were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.