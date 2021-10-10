2 Milwaukee men shot in separate incidents

Two Milwaukee men were hurt in separate shootings Sunday afternoon, Oct. 10 within about an hour of each other.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to 45th and Burleigh, where a 29-year-old man was shot while driving. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and police are looking for the shooter(s).

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot near Clement Avenue and Howard Avenue during circumstances under investigation. Police said the man showed up at the hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.