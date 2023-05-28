2 Milwaukee house fires Sunday, no injuries

article

There were no injuries in two fires in Milwaukee Sunday, May 28.

Firefighters responded to 21st and Wright and found fire on all three levels of a home in the neighborhood.

According to fire officials, it was a defensive attack for firefighters due to the advanced fire upon arrival.

The other fire happened at 11th and Chambers, where fire on the second floor extended into the attic.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This, too, was a defensive operation due to rapidly advancing fire, MFD officials said. They had to pull firefighters from the building and extinguish it from outside.

It's unclear whether anyone was displaced due to these fires.

The cause is under investigation in both cases.