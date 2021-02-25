2 men shot, wounded near Hampton and Hopkins in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 24 near Hampton and Hopkins. It happened around 7:55 p.m.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to a local hospital for their injuries. They are both expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.