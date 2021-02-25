Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot, wounded near Hampton and Hopkins in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near Hampton and Hopkins in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 24 near Hampton and Hopkins. It happened around 7:55 p.m. 

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to a local hospital for their injuries. They are both expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Fingerprints, video leave clues in 2014 murder of local minister

Gary Douglas was shot and killed at 27th and Courtland. His unsolved death still haunts his family and cold case detectives.

Report: $40M in MPD police misconduct settlements paid out in 10 years
slideshow

Report: $40M in MPD police misconduct settlements paid out in 10 years

The City of Milwaukee has paid $40 million in police misconduct settlements over the last 10 years, according to a new report from The Marshall Project, but has that money brought change?

Police: Suspect stole nearly $3K in tools from Menomonee Falls store
slideshow

Police: Suspect stole nearly $3K in tools from Menomonee Falls store

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, vehicle, or similar incidents is asked to call the police department at 262-532-8700.