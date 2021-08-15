Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot in Milwaukee after 'relationship ended poorly'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 46th and Chambers Sunday night, Aug. 15.

Police said the shots were fired around 8 p.m.; the incident appearing to be the result of "a relationship that ended poorly."

MPD is seeking a known individual for this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

