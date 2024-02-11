2 injured in Milwaukee shooting during house party

Police believe an argument led to a shooting that hurt two people in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 11. Neighbors say it happened during a house party.

Surveillance shows the scramble. People poured out of a home not far from 11th and Wind Lake in the early morning hours.

"There was like a lot, a lot of teenagers there," said Danna Lopez.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She said it happened after a house party took a violent turn.

"We just heard like six gunshots," she added.

She and her family say they live upstairs from where the shooting happened.

Milwaukee police say an argument led up to the gunfire.

"I went to the living room to check on them. Then my mom went down to check if everyone was okay," said Lopez.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Featured article

Milwaukee police said the shooting hurt two people. A 21-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police say that person is expected to survive.

The other victim has been identified as a 19-year-old. Police said in an update on Sunday evening that the person is still being treated for a life-threatening injury.

Scanner audio sheds light on the situation: "Transporting approximately 20-25 year old male. John Doe. We have at least one GSW to the head."

Lopez and her mom say a relative below had the packed party, but they have no clue what the fight was about or who was involved.

"She was scared, like she’s still scared," said Sara Saldana.

"I feel scared because this never happened before," added Lopez.

Milwaukee police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.