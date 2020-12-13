Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in 2 separate shootings on city's north side

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured early Sunday morning on Milwaukee's north side.

The first shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. near N. 25th Street and W. Auer Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his car when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday near N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Auer Avenue.

The victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his apartment when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects in both cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

