Expand / Collapse search

2 injured after police pursuit ends in crash near 8th and Becher

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began in Kenosha County and ended in Milwaukee. 

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began after deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on northbound I-94 for traffic-related violations. 

The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated until the Milwaukee/Racine County border, but then was terminated. The State Patrol picked up the pursuit. That's when they were notified that the suspect vehicle crashed near 8th and Becher in Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police say both suspects in the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Community members show support for Acevedo family
slideshow

Community members show support for Acevedo family

One year after Joel Acevedo was found unconscious at former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli's home, community members came together Monday in Mitchell Park to remember the 25-year-old.

4, including teen, hurt in 3 shootings in under 3 hours in Milwaukee
slideshow

4, including teen, hurt in 3 shootings in under 3 hours in Milwaukee

Investigators with the Milwaukee Police Department responded to three shootings in three hours Monday afternoon and evening.

MKE nonprofit’s website crashes after ACM spotlight

A Milwaukee nonprofit took center stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with the spotlight so big it caused the Guitars for Vets&nbsp;website to crash.