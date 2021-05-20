Expand / Collapse search

2 found fatally shot in Menomonee Falls, police not seeking suspects

Associated Press

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Police in a Milwaukee suburb are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

The two were found dead in a Menomonee Falls apartment of apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday, according to police. Officers went to the apartment at the direction of a concerned family member.

Police said they are not seeking any suspects at this time.

No further details were provided.

