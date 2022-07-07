2 critically missing Milwaukee kids, last seen near 38th and Rohr

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating two children considered critically missing. Jontae Wilson, 9, and Laparis McBee ,12.

They were last seen in the evening on July 6 near 38th Street and Rohr Avenue.

Wilson was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with white and red glitter lettering and black jeans.

McBee had her hair in two ponytails and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and pink ankle-height Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.