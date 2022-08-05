2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police

Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5.

Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4 after an extensive and thorough investigation.

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

The two are accused of shooting at the funeral of Da'Shontay King at the Graceland Cemetery, then a shooting a short time later near Thurston and Wright.

Both Blair and the 16-year-old each face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety-party to a crime along with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide-attempted party to a crime, with the possibility of more charges to be forthcoming.

Two females were shot and taken to the hospital. One was 19 years old and she was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

There were multiple firearms used in this incident.

We would like to thank the ATF and the US Marshals for their assistance throughout this investigation.

Any witnesses, or citizens with additional information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.