2 arrested for OWI, drugs in Racine County

Two people were taken into custody in Racine County on Saturday, May 29 for OWI and possession of drugs.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the B Lazy Diner in the Town of Norway around 12 p.m. for a report of two people that were drinking and possibly on drugs, causing a scene.

A complainant believed they were doing drugs in their vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle at a gas station just down the road. They identified the occupants as a 24-year-old man from Norway and a 23-year-old man from West Allis.

The Racine County Sheriff's office says it was immediately apparent to the deputy that both were impaired.

Through the course of their investigation, the 24-year-old man from Norway was arrested for operating while impaired 1st offense. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies found what they believed to be a strip of acid, a pill bottle containing Xanax, and Adderall, a baggie of marijuana, scale, and other drug packaging items.

The 23-year-old man from West Allis told the deputy that the drugs were his. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and held there without incident.

The Noway man was transported to Ascension Racine for further testing associated with the impaired driving arrest. While at the hospital for testing and medical clearance officials say he became uncooperative and started to fight with the deputies. During the fight, the two deputies sustained injuries from the man, deputies tased him and were able to gain his compliance.

He was eventually turned over to jail staff without further incident.

The 24-year-old man from Norway is being held at the Racine County Jail on the following:

Battery to Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Resisting / Obstructing causing injury to the officer – 2 counts

Possession other drugs

Possess Illegally obtained prescription

Disorderly conduct – 2 counts

Operating while impaired 1st

Probation / Parole hold

The 23-year-old man from West Allis is being held at the Racine County Jail on the following:

Possession schedule 4 drug

Possession of other drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession THC

Possess Illegally obtained prescription

Disorderly conduct