2.2 million Wisconsinites expected to travel this holiday season: AAA

The incoming storm comes just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

That’s an increase of nearly 72,000 people over last year and the third-highest on record from the travel period in Wisconsin.

AAA says nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Wisconsin, over 2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip.

According to a press release, air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

AAA Advice for Air Travelers

Strong demand will create long lines at airports, yet winter weather is the wild card. Snow and other winter conditions can not only cause delays and cancellations, but combine that with strong demand during this season, and you can have a hard time getting re-booked in a hurry.

"If you plan on flying this time of year, travel insurance can be extremely valuable for air travelers," Haas said. "There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses."

Other Air Travel Tips

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.

If you Have Not Booked your Flight:

Book a flight that leaves early in the day . Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.

Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case your first flight is delayed.

Consider traveling on Christmas Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.

AAA Advice for Auto Travelers