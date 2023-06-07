Milwaukee fatal shooting, 1st and Keefe, man dead

A Milwaukee man, 28, died after he was shot Wednesday evening, June 7 near 1st and Keefe.

Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.

The man died at the scene.

Police scene at 1st and Keefe, Milwaukee

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

