1st eggs of 2021 peregrine falcon nesting season laid at Oak Creek

The first eggs of the 2021 peregrine falcon nesting season were laid at the Oak Creek and Valley We Energies power plants over the weekend.

A news release says falcon mom and dad Essity and Michael were the first to welcome a new addition to their nest box in Oak Creek. Essity laid her first egg Saturday, March 20, the first day of spring, and her second early Sunday morning.

At the Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, Hercules and his mate, an unbanded female falcon, welcomed their first egg Sunday.

Our peregrine falcon manager believes this is the same unbanded falcon who has been nesting at Valley since 2014.

Both sets of parents will take turns incubating their eggs over the coming weeks. If all goes well, we should see our first chicks in a little over a month.