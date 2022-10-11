1st and Ring shooting; 2 men wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, Oct. 11 near 1st and Ring. It happened around 12:45 a.m.

Two men, ages 39 and 47, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.