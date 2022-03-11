Expand / Collapse search

1st and Burleigh shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred happened Thursday, March 10 near 1st and Burleigh. It happened around 9:45 p.m. 

The 37-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

