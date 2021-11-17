Expand / Collapse search

19th and Mitchell stolen vehicle crash: Milwaukee police arrest teen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crash of stolen vehicle near 19th and Mitchell, Milwaukee article

Crash of stolen vehicle near 19th and Mitchell, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a Milwaukee teenager was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle near 19th and Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Officers observed the vehicle involved in the crash ignore a stop sign at 18th and Burnham. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and fled.

Officials say the driver continued to drive recklessly even after officers decided not to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed near 19th and Mitchell. 

The 16-year-old male in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Again, officers determined the vehicle in the wreck was stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

