19th and Center shooting: Milwaukee police seek known gunman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, July 26 – after being shot near 19th and Center, police say.

Officials say an occupant of a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. 

Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.    