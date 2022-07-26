19th and Center shooting: Milwaukee police seek known gunman

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, July 26 – after being shot near 19th and Center, police say.

Officials say an occupant of a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.