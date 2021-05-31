19th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee man wounded after argument

An argument led to gunfire near 19th and Grant on Milwaukee's south side on Monday afternoon, May 31.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.