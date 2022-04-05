19th and Finn shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 4 near 19th Street and Finn Place. It happened around 7 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigating. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
