19th and Center shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 29 near 19th and Center. It happened at approximately 8:06 a.m.
Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
