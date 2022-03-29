Expand / Collapse search

19th and Center shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 29 near 19th and Center. It happened at approximately 8:06 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

2022 Summerfest headliners announced
article

2022 Summerfest headliners announced

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners.

Wisconsin DMV: New online option to order special license plates
article

Wisconsin DMV: New online option to order special license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles recently launched an online option for ordering special or personalized plates.