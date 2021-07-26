Expand / Collapse search

19th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man dies from injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting at 18th and Burleigh, Milwaukee article

Shooting at 19th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man has died following a shooting near 19th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 26, police say. The shooting happened around 12:31 p.m. 

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He later died as a result of his injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shooting at 18th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Shooting at 19th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Suspect sought, fired paintball gun at teenage boy: Milwaukee police
slideshow

Suspect sought, fired paintball gun at teenage boy: Milwaukee police

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect who they say fired a paintball gun that wounded a 13-year-old boy near 84th and Center on Sunday, July 25.

Washington County house explosion, natural gas-related
slideshow

Washington County house explosion, natural gas-related

The investigation into a house explosion that occurred on Friday night, July 23 in the Town of Barton continues.

Caledonia traffic stop video prompts internal review

A Caledonia traffic stop has gone viral after a passenger claims an officer planted evidence in the vehicle. Caledonia police say that's not what happened.