19th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man dies from injuries

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man has died following a shooting near 19th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 26, police say. The shooting happened around 12:31 p.m.

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

